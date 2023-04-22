The New York Yankees and Oswaldo Cabrera, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has two doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .233.

Cabrera has recorded a hit in nine of 17 games this season (52.9%), including four multi-hit games (23.5%).

He has hit a home run in one of 17 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Cabrera has driven in a run in four games this year (23.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in five of 17 games so far this year.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 5 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

