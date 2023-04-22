The New York Yankees and Oswaldo Cabrera, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has two doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .233.
  • Cabrera has recorded a hit in nine of 17 games this season (52.9%), including four multi-hit games (23.5%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 17 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Cabrera has driven in a run in four games this year (23.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in five of 17 games so far this year.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 5
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays' 4.70 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (28 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Manoah gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.98 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.98, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.
