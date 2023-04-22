The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils meet Saturday for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, ESPN+, SN1, CITY, and TVAS. The Rangers are up 2-0 in the series.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Rangers vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/20/2023 Devils Rangers 5-1 NYR 4/18/2023 Devils Rangers 5-1 NYR 3/30/2023 Devils Rangers 2-1 NJ 1/7/2023 Devils Rangers 4-3 (F/OT) NJ 12/12/2022 Rangers Devils 4-3 (F/OT) NYR

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have conceded 216 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Rangers rank 12th in the NHL with 273 goals scored (3.3 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Rangers have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 5-2-3 record.

Defensively, the Rangers have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 34 goals over that time.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 82 29 63 92 102 36 31.6% Mika Zibanejad 82 39 52 91 67 58 49.5% Adam Fox 82 12 59 71 74 88 - Vincent Trocheck 82 22 40 62 64 55 56.1% Patrick Kane 73 21 37 58 61 31 50%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils give up 2.7 goals per game (222 in total), the eighth-fewest in the NHL.

The Devils are fourth in the league in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Devils have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Defensively, the Devils have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 36 goals over that span.

Devils Key Players