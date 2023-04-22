The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils meet in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, April 22, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, ESPN+, SN1, CITY, and TVAS. The Rangers lead the series 2-0. The Devils are underdogs (+135) against the Rangers (-155).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Before this matchup, here's who we project to bring home the win in Saturday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Rangers vs. Devils Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup expects a final score of Rangers 4, Devils 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-155)

Rangers (-155) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Rangers (-1.5)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers have finished 10-13-23 in overtime contests as part of an overall record of 47-22-13.

New York is 11-9-10 (32 points) in its 30 games decided by one goal.

In the 11 games this season the Rangers scored just one goal, they went 2-8-1 (five points).

New York has taken 19 points from the 22 games this season when it scored two goals (4-7-11 record).

The Rangers have scored at least three goals in 49 games (43-5-1, 87 points).

In the 33 games when New York has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 23-7-3 to register 49 points.

In the 46 games when it outshot its opponent, New York is 28-15-3 (59 points).

The Rangers' opponents have had more shots in 37 games. The Rangers finished 21-6-10 in those contests (52 points).

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Devils AVG Devils Rank 12th 3.33 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 4th 2.63 Goals Allowed 2.71 8th 16th 31.5 Shots 34.4 4th 6th 29.3 Shots Allowed 28.2 5th 7th 24.1% Power Play % 21.9% 13th 13th 80.7% Penalty Kill % 82.6% 4th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Rangers vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, SN1, CITY, and TVAS

ABC, ESPN+, SN1, CITY, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.