The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils meet in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, April 22, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, ESPN+, SN1, CITY, and TVAS. The Rangers lead the series 2-0. Oddsmakers list the Devils as underdogs in this matchup, assigning them +125 odds on the moneyline against the Rangers (-145).

Rangers vs. Devils Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, SN1, CITY, and TVAS

ABC, ESPN+, SN1, CITY, and TVAS Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-145) Devils (+125) 6

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have been a moneyline favorite 58 times this season, and have gone 35-23 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, New York has a 27-17 record (winning 61.4% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

New York and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 43 of 84 games this season.

Rangers vs. Devils Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Devils Total (Rank) 273 (12th) Goals 289 (4th) 216 (4th) Goals Allowed 222 (8th) 59 (13th) Power Play Goals 49 (20th) 43 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Rangers Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, New York hit the over twice.

The Rangers have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 higher than this game's over/under.

In their last 10 games, the Rangers' goals per game average is 0.5 higher than their season-long average.

The Rangers offense's 273 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.

The Rangers are ranked fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 216 total goals (2.6 per game).

The squad has the league's sixth-best goal differential at +57 this season.

