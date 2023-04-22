Rangers vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
The New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils meet in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, April 22, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, ESPN+, SN1, CITY, and TVAS. The Rangers lead the series 2-0. Oddsmakers list the Devils as underdogs in this matchup, assigning them +125 odds on the moneyline against the Rangers (-145).
Rangers vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, SN1, CITY, and TVAS
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-145)
|Devils (+125)
|6
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have been a moneyline favorite 58 times this season, and have gone 35-23 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, New York has a 27-17 record (winning 61.4% of its games).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 59.2%.
- New York and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 43 of 84 games this season.
Rangers vs. Devils Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Devils Total (Rank)
|273 (12th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|216 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|222 (8th)
|59 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|49 (20th)
|43 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, New York hit the over twice.
- The Rangers have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 higher than this game's over/under.
- In their last 10 games, the Rangers' goals per game average is 0.5 higher than their season-long average.
- The Rangers offense's 273 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.
- The Rangers are ranked fourth in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 216 total goals (2.6 per game).
- The squad has the league's sixth-best goal differential at +57 this season.
