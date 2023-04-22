Royce O'Neale and his Brooklyn Nets teammates hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game, a 102-97 loss against the 76ers, O'Neale totaled seven points and six rebounds.

Below, we dig into O'Neale's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Royce O'Neale Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.8 7.1 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 4.8 Assists 2.5 3.7 4.0 PRA -- 17.6 15.9 PR -- 13.9 11.9 3PM 1.5 2.1 1.8



Royce O'Neale Insights vs. the 76ers

O'Neale is responsible for attempting 8.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.8 per game.

O'Neale is averaging 5.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.1% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

O'Neale's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Nets average 99.2 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

The 76ers concede 110.9 points per contest, third-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the 76ers are second in the NBA, conceding 41.2 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the 76ers are ranked sixth in the NBA, giving up 24.2 per game.

The 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Royce O'Neale vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/20/2023 30 7 6 1 1 1 1 4/17/2023 36 6 6 3 2 0 2 4/15/2023 28 4 3 6 0 0 1 2/11/2023 17 3 4 3 1 1 1 1/25/2023 35 8 4 5 1 0 0 11/22/2022 39 11 7 6 3 2 0

