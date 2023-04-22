Spencer Dinwiddie and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets face the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 1:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on April 20, Dinwiddie produced 20 points, seven assists and two steals in a 102-97 loss versus the 76ers.

In this piece we'll examine Dinwiddie's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.3 13.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 3.8 Assists 8.5 6.5 9.6 PRA 29.5 27.2 27 PR -- 20.7 17.4 3PM 1.5 2.3 1.3



Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the 76ers

Dinwiddie's Nets average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the 76ers are third in the league, giving up 110.9 points per game.

The 76ers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 41.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the 76ers are sixth in the NBA, allowing 24.2 per contest.

The 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/20/2023 42 20 3 7 2 0 2 4/17/2023 41 12 4 6 1 0 1 4/15/2023 36 14 3 7 1 0 2 2/11/2023 31 9 6 6 0 0 1

