Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees will see Alek Manoah on the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays in the second game of a three-game series, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Blue Jays have +140 odds to upset. The matchup's over/under has been set at 7.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -165 +140 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

The Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won 63.2% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (12-7).

New York has a record of 5-2 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (71.4% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Yankees have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

New York has played in 20 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times (7-13-0).

The Yankees have not had a spread set for an outing this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-6 4-2 8-2 4-6 10-5 2-3

