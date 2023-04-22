Yankees vs. Blue Jays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees will see Alek Manoah on the mound for the Toronto Blue Jays in the second game of a three-game series, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
The Yankees are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Blue Jays have +140 odds to upset. The matchup's over/under has been set at 7.5 runs.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Recent Betting Performance
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.
- The Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
Yankees Betting Records & Stats
- The Yankees have won 63.2% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (12-7).
- New York has a record of 5-2 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (71.4% winning percentage).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Yankees have an implied win probability of 62.3%.
- New York has played in 20 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total seven times (7-13-0).
- The Yankees have not had a spread set for an outing this season.
Yankees Splits
