Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Blue Jays - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge (.364 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is batting .257 with two doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
- He ranks 83rd in batting average, 58th in on base percentage, and 32nd in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB play.
- Judge has gotten at least one hit in 61.9% of his games this year (13 of 21), with at least two hits four times (19.0%).
- In five games this season, he has gone deep (23.8%, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Judge has had at least one RBI in 38.1% of his games this year (eight of 21), with more than one RBI three times (14.3%).
- In 13 games this year (61.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|6
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.65).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (29 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.65 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 3.65 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.176 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks 11th.
