Gleyber Torres -- with an on-base percentage of .237 in his past 10 games, 156 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on April 23 at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

  • Torres has two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 16 walks while batting .254.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 96th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 27th and he is 96th in slugging.
  • In 12 of 21 games this season (57.1%) Torres has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (19.0%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Torres has picked up an RBI in 19.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.3% of his games.
  • In eight games this season (38.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 6
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.65).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (29 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.65 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.65), 35th in WHIP (1.176), and 11th in K/9 (10.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
