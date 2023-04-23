Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Blue Jays - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gleyber Torres -- with an on-base percentage of .237 in his past 10 games, 156 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on April 23 at 1:35 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres has two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 16 walks while batting .254.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 96th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 27th and he is 96th in slugging.
- In 12 of 21 games this season (57.1%) Torres has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (19.0%).
- He has gone deep in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Torres has picked up an RBI in 19.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.3% of his games.
- In eight games this season (38.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|6
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.65).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (29 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.65 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.65), 35th in WHIP (1.176), and 11th in K/9 (10.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.