On Sunday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (coming off going 0-for-0) and the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa has two walks while batting .161.
  • Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in five of 15 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 15 games this season.
  • Kiner-Falefa has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in three games this year (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 4
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays' 4.65 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (29 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Gausman (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.65 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.65), 35th in WHIP (1.176), and 11th in K/9 (10.9) among pitchers who qualify.
