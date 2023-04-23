Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Blue Jays - April 23
On Sunday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (coming off going 0-for-0) and the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa has two walks while batting .161.
- Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in five of 15 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 15 games this season.
- Kiner-Falefa has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in three games this year (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|4
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 4.65 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (29 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gausman (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.65 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.65), 35th in WHIP (1.176), and 11th in K/9 (10.9) among pitchers who qualify.
