On Sunday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (coming off going 0-for-0) and the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa has two walks while batting .161.

Kiner-Falefa has gotten a hit in five of 15 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has not hit a long ball in his 15 games this season.

Kiner-Falefa has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in three games this year (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 4 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

