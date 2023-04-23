The New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson included, hit the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Brunson, in his most recent game, had 21 points, six assists and two steals in a 99-79 win over the Cavaliers.

In this piece we'll examine Brunson's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 24.0 24.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 3.2 Assists 5.5 6.2 5.7 PRA 32.5 33.7 33.5 PR -- 27.5 27.8 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.9



Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Jalen Brunson has made 8.6 field goals per game, which adds up to 17.0% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 4.7 threes per game, or 11.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Knicks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have the slowest tempo with 98.7 possessions per contest.

Conceding 106.9 points per game, the Cavaliers are the best team in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Cavaliers have allowed 41.2 rebounds per contest, which puts them second in the league.

The Cavaliers give up 23 assists per game, best in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have allowed 11.3 makes per game, second in the NBA.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/21/2023 38 21 4 6 0 0 2 4/18/2023 36 20 5 6 1 0 4 4/15/2023 30 27 2 2 1 0 2 3/31/2023 38 48 4 9 7 0 0 1/24/2023 36 14 2 4 1 0 1 12/4/2022 32 23 2 4 2 1 0 10/30/2022 34 16 4 7 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.