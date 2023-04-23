Knicks vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 4
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The New York Knicks are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. The Knicks hold a 2-1 lead in the series.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Knicks with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Knicks 113 - Cavaliers 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Cavaliers
- Pick ATS: Knicks (- 2.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (206.5)
- The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 54.9% of the time, 2.5% more often than the Cavaliers (43-38-1) this year.
- As a 2.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, New York is 19-14 against the spread compared to the 6-7 ATS record Cleveland racks up as a 2.5-point underdog.
- New York's games have gone over the total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82), which is more often than Cleveland's games have (40 out of 82).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Cavaliers are 4-14, while the Knicks are 27-14 as moneyline favorites.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Knicks Performance Insights
- With 116 points per game on offense, New York ranks 11th in the NBA. At the other end, it surrenders 113.1 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the league.
- Looking at assists, the Knicks are delivering just 22.9 assists per contest (third-worst in league).
- The Knicks are draining 12.6 treys per game (11th-ranked in league). They sport a 35.4% shooting percentage (19th-ranked) from beyond the arc.
- This year, New York has taken 60% two-pointers, accounting for 69.9% of the team's baskets. It has shot 40% from beyond the arc (30.1% of the team's baskets).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.