The New York Knicks are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. The Knicks hold a 2-1 lead in the series.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Knicks 113 - Cavaliers 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Cavaliers

  • Pick ATS: Knicks (- 2.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (206.5)
  • The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 54.9% of the time, 2.5% more often than the Cavaliers (43-38-1) this year.
  • As a 2.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, New York is 19-14 against the spread compared to the 6-7 ATS record Cleveland racks up as a 2.5-point underdog.
  • New York's games have gone over the total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82), which is more often than Cleveland's games have (40 out of 82).
  • As a moneyline underdog this season, the Cavaliers are 4-14, while the Knicks are 27-14 as moneyline favorites.

Knicks Performance Insights

  • With 116 points per game on offense, New York ranks 11th in the NBA. At the other end, it surrenders 113.1 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • Looking at assists, the Knicks are delivering just 22.9 assists per contest (third-worst in league).
  • The Knicks are draining 12.6 treys per game (11th-ranked in league). They sport a 35.4% shooting percentage (19th-ranked) from beyond the arc.
  • This year, New York has taken 60% two-pointers, accounting for 69.9% of the team's baskets. It has shot 40% from beyond the arc (30.1% of the team's baskets).

