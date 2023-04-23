The New York Knicks are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. The Knicks hold a 2-1 lead in the series.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC

Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 113 - Cavaliers 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 2.5)

Knicks (- 2.5) Pick OU: Over (206.5)



The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 54.9% of the time, 2.5% more often than the Cavaliers (43-38-1) this year.

As a 2.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, New York is 19-14 against the spread compared to the 6-7 ATS record Cleveland racks up as a 2.5-point underdog.

New York's games have gone over the total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82), which is more often than Cleveland's games have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Cavaliers are 4-14, while the Knicks are 27-14 as moneyline favorites.

Knicks Performance Insights

With 116 points per game on offense, New York ranks 11th in the NBA. At the other end, it surrenders 113.1 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Knicks are delivering just 22.9 assists per contest (third-worst in league).

The Knicks are draining 12.6 treys per game (11th-ranked in league). They sport a 35.4% shooting percentage (19th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

This year, New York has taken 60% two-pointers, accounting for 69.9% of the team's baskets. It has shot 40% from beyond the arc (30.1% of the team's baskets).

