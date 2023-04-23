Knicks vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. The Knicks hold a 2-1 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under of 206.5 points.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-2.5
|206.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York and its opponents have gone over 206.5 combined points in 71 of 82 games this season.
- The average point total in New York's contests this year is 229.1, 22.6 more than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Knicks have put together a 46-36-0 record against the spread.
- New York has won 26, or 66.7%, of the 39 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- New York has a record of 20-9, a 69% win rate, when it's favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Knicks have a 59.2% chance to win.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 206.5
|% of Games Over 206.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|71
|86.6%
|116
|228.3
|113.1
|220
|224.8
|Cavaliers
|61
|74.4%
|112.3
|228.3
|106.9
|220
|220
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- The Knicks have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
- Five of Knicks' last 10 games have hit the over.
- New York sports a worse record against the spread in home games (19-22-0) than it does on the road (27-14-0).
- The Knicks score 116 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers give up.
- New York is 37-25 against the spread and 39-23 overall when scoring more than 106.9 points.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|46-36
|18-15
|44-38
|Cavaliers
|44-38
|6-7
|40-42
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Knicks
|Cavaliers
|116
|112.3
|11
|25
|37-25
|28-17
|39-23
|33-12
|113.1
|106.9
|12
|1
|32-10
|39-23
|34-8
|48-14
