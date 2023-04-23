Knicks vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. The Knicks hold a 2-1 series lead. The matchup has a point total of 206.5.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-2.5
|206.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York and its opponents have gone over 206.5 combined points in 71 of 82 games this season.
- New York has an average total of 229.1 in its outings this year, 22.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Knicks have a 46-36-0 record against the spread this season.
- New York has been the favorite in 39 games this season and won 26 (66.7%) of those contests.
- This season, New York has won 20 of its 29 games, or 69%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Knicks.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 206.5
|% of Games Over 206.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|71
|86.6%
|116
|228.3
|113.1
|220
|224.8
|Cavaliers
|61
|74.4%
|112.3
|228.3
|106.9
|220
|220
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- The Knicks have a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Knicks have gone over the total five times.
- New York has done a better job covering the spread on the road (27-14-0) than it has at home (19-22-0).
- The Knicks average 9.1 more points per game (116) than the Cavaliers allow (106.9).
- When New York puts up more than 106.9 points, it is 37-25 against the spread and 39-23 overall.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|46-36
|18-15
|44-38
|Cavaliers
|44-38
|6-7
|40-42
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Knicks
|Cavaliers
|116
|112.3
|11
|25
|37-25
|28-17
|39-23
|33-12
|113.1
|106.9
|12
|1
|32-10
|39-23
|34-8
|48-14
