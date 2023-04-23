The New York Knicks are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. The Knicks hold a 2-1 series lead. The matchup has a point total of 206.5.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -2.5 206.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York and its opponents have gone over 206.5 combined points in 71 of 82 games this season.
  • New York has an average total of 229.1 in its outings this year, 22.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Knicks have a 46-36-0 record against the spread this season.
  • New York has been the favorite in 39 games this season and won 26 (66.7%) of those contests.
  • This season, New York has won 20 of its 29 games, or 69%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Knicks.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 206.5 % of Games Over 206.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Knicks 71 86.6% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8
Cavaliers 61 74.4% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • The Knicks have a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Knicks have gone over the total five times.
  • New York has done a better job covering the spread on the road (27-14-0) than it has at home (19-22-0).
  • The Knicks average 9.1 more points per game (116) than the Cavaliers allow (106.9).
  • When New York puts up more than 106.9 points, it is 37-25 against the spread and 39-23 overall.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Knicks and Cavaliers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Knicks 46-36 18-15 44-38
Cavaliers 44-38 6-7 40-42

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Knicks Cavaliers
116
Points Scored (PG)
 112.3
11
NBA Rank (PPG)
 25
37-25
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 28-17
39-23
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 33-12
113.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 106.9
12
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 1
32-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 39-23
34-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 48-14

