The New York Knicks are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. The Knicks hold a 2-1 series lead. The matchup has a point total of 206.5.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -2.5 206.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York and its opponents have gone over 206.5 combined points in 71 of 82 games this season.

New York has an average total of 229.1 in its outings this year, 22.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Knicks have a 46-36-0 record against the spread this season.

New York has been the favorite in 39 games this season and won 26 (66.7%) of those contests.

This season, New York has won 20 of its 29 games, or 69%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Knicks.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 206.5 % of Games Over 206.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 71 86.6% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8 Cavaliers 61 74.4% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks have a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Knicks have gone over the total five times.

New York has done a better job covering the spread on the road (27-14-0) than it has at home (19-22-0).

The Knicks average 9.1 more points per game (116) than the Cavaliers allow (106.9).

When New York puts up more than 106.9 points, it is 37-25 against the spread and 39-23 overall.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Knicks and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 46-36 18-15 44-38 Cavaliers 44-38 6-7 40-42

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Knicks Cavaliers 116 Points Scored (PG) 112.3 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 37-25 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-17 39-23 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 33-12 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 106.9 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 32-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 39-23 34-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 48-14

