The New York Knicks are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. The Knicks hold a 2-1 lead in the series. The point total in the matchup is 203.5.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -1.5 203.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York and its opponents have gone over 203.5 combined points in 73 of 82 games this season.

The average point total in New York's contests this year is 229.1, 25.6 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Knicks' ATS record is 46-36-0 this season.

New York has won 26, or 66.7%, of the 39 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, New York has won 22 of its 33 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Knicks have a 56.5% chance to win.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 203.5 % of Games Over 203.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 73 89% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8 Cavaliers 65 79.3% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks have a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Knicks have gone over the total five times.

New York has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 19 times in 41 games at home, and it has covered 27 times in 41 games on the road.

The Knicks record 9.1 more points per game (116) than the Cavaliers allow (106.9).

New York is 37-25 against the spread and 39-23 overall when scoring more than 106.9 points.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Knicks and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 46-36 22-18 44-38 Cavaliers 44-38 7-11 40-42

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Knicks Cavaliers 116 Points Scored (PG) 112.3 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 37-25 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-17 39-23 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 33-12 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 106.9 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 32-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 39-23 34-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 48-14

