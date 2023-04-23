In Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers square off.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks are shooting 47% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 46.8% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

New York has a 29-15 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

The Knicks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 25th.

The Knicks average 116 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers give up.

New York is 39-23 when scoring more than 106.9 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Knicks are averaging 2.5 more points per game (117.3) than they are away from home (114.8).

Defensively New York has been better at home this season, allowing 113 points per game, compared to 113.2 when playing on the road.

The Knicks are draining 12.3 three-pointers per game, which is 0.7 fewer than they're averaging away from home (13). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 35.7% when playing at home and 35.1% when playing on the road.

Knicks Injuries