Player props are listed for Julius Randle and Donovan Mitchell, among others, when the New York Knicks host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-110) 8.5 (+110) 3.5 (+135) 2.5 (-149)

The 23.5 points prop bet set for Randle on Sunday is 1.6 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (25.1).

Randle has averaged 10 rebounds per game, 1.5 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (8.5).

Randle has averaged 4.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Sunday (3.5).

Randle has averaged 2.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (-125) 3.5 (+115) 5.5 (-139) 1.5 (-149)

The 22.5-point total set for Jalen Brunson on Sunday is 1.5 less than his season scoring average.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Sunday (3.5).

Brunson averages 6.2 assists, 0.7 more than Sunday's prop bet (5.5).

He makes two three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet total on Sunday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-110) 4.5 (-149) 5.5 (+110) 3.5 (+105)

The 28.5-point prop total for Mitchell on Sunday is 0.2 higher than his scoring average, which is 28.3.

Mitchell's rebounding average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Sunday.

Mitchell's assist average -- 4.4 -- is 1.1 lower than Sunday's over/under (5.5).

Mitchell's 3.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Sunday.

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (-133) 9.5 (-111) 2.5 (+120) 0.5 (+220)

Evan Mobley's 16.2 points per game average is 2.7 points more than Sunday's over/under.

Mobley has pulled down nine rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet in Sunday's game (9.5).

Mobley has averaged 2.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Sunday's assist over/under (2.5).

Mobley has hit 0.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (0.5).

