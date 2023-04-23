Top Player Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Cavaliers NBA Playoffs Game 4 on April 23, 2023
Player props are listed for Julius Randle and Donovan Mitchell, among others, when the New York Knicks host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
NBA Props Today: New York Knicks
Julius Randle Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (-110)
|8.5 (+110)
|3.5 (+135)
|2.5 (-149)
- The 23.5 points prop bet set for Randle on Sunday is 1.6 fewer points than his scoring average on the season (25.1).
- Randle has averaged 10 rebounds per game, 1.5 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (8.5).
- Randle has averaged 4.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Sunday (3.5).
- Randle has averaged 2.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).
Jalen Brunson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (-125)
|3.5 (+115)
|5.5 (-139)
|1.5 (-149)
- The 22.5-point total set for Jalen Brunson on Sunday is 1.5 less than his season scoring average.
- He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Sunday (3.5).
- Brunson averages 6.2 assists, 0.7 more than Sunday's prop bet (5.5).
- He makes two three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet total on Sunday (1.5).
NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-110)
|4.5 (-149)
|5.5 (+110)
|3.5 (+105)
- The 28.5-point prop total for Mitchell on Sunday is 0.2 higher than his scoring average, which is 28.3.
- Mitchell's rebounding average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Sunday.
- Mitchell's assist average -- 4.4 -- is 1.1 lower than Sunday's over/under (5.5).
- Mitchell's 3.6 three-pointers made per game is 0.1 more than his over/under on Sunday.
Evan Mobley Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|13.5 (-133)
|9.5 (-111)
|2.5 (+120)
|0.5 (+220)
- Evan Mobley's 16.2 points per game average is 2.7 points more than Sunday's over/under.
- Mobley has pulled down nine rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet in Sunday's game (9.5).
- Mobley has averaged 2.8 assists per game, 0.3 more than Sunday's assist over/under (2.5).
- Mobley has hit 0.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (0.5).
