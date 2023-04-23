Heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31), the New York Knicks (47-35) will be monitoring three players on the injury report. The game tips at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 23 at Madison Square Garden.

These squads match up for the second straight game after the Knicks defeated the Cavaliers 99-79 on Friday. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks to the victory with a team-high 21 points. Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points in the Cavaliers' loss.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Quentin Grimes SG Questionable Shoulder 11.3 3.2 2.1 Jericho Sims C Out Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dylan Windler SF Out Foot 1.7 0.0 0.3

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks put up 116 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers allow.

New York has a 39-23 record when putting up more than 106.9 points.

The Knicks have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 115.5 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.5 points fewer than the 116 they've scored this year.

New York makes 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.4% from deep while its opponents hit 35.7% from long range.

The Knicks rank sixth in the NBA with 114.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 16th in the league defensively with 111.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Cavaliers Season Insights

The Cavaliers average just 0.8 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Knicks give up to opponents (113.1).

When it scores more than 113.1 points, Cleveland is 33-12.

In their previous 10 games, the Cavaliers are posting 107 points per game, compared to their season average of 112.3.

Cleveland connects on 11.6 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) at a 36.7% rate (11th in NBA), compared to the 11.3 its opponents make, shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc.

The Cavaliers rank 10th in the league averaging 113.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are first, allowing 107.7 points per 100 possessions.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -2.5 206.5

