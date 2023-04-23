The New York Knicks (47-35) have three players on the injury report in their NBA playoffs opening round game 4 against the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 23 at 1:00 PM ET.

Last time out, the Knicks bested the Cavaliers 99-79 on Friday. In the Knicks' victory, Jalen Brunson scored 21 points (and added four rebounds and six assists), while Donovan Mitchell scored 22 in the loss for the Cavaliers.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Quentin Grimes SG Questionable Shoulder 11.3 3.2 2.1 Jericho Sims C Out Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dylan Windler SF Out Foot 1.7 0.0 0.3

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks score 9.1 more points per game (116.0) than the Cavaliers allow (106.9).

New York has a 39-23 record when putting up more than 106.9 points.

In their last 10 games, the Knicks have been putting up 115.5 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 116.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

New York knocks down 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13.0. It shoots 35.4% from deep while its opponents hit 35.7% from long range.

The Knicks record 114.9 points per 100 possessions (sixth in the league), while giving up 111.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in the NBA).

Cavaliers Season Insights

The Cavaliers' 112.3 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up to opponents.

Cleveland has put together a 33-12 record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.

While the Cavaliers are scoring 112.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, tallying 107.0 points per contest.

Cleveland knocks down 11.6 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) at a 36.7% rate (11th in NBA), compared to the 11.3 its opponents make, shooting 36.8% from deep.

The Cavaliers average 113.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (10th in league), and give up 107.7 points per 100 possessions (first in NBA).

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -2.5 205

