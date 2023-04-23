The New York Knicks (47-35) will be monitoring three players on the injury report ahead of Game 4 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, April 23 at 1:00 PM ET.

Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers with Fubo!

Last time out, the Knicks bested the Cavaliers 99-79 on Friday. Jalen Brunson topped the Knicks with 21 points, while Donovan Mitchell scored 22 for the Cavaliers.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Quentin Grimes SG Out Shoulder 11.3 3.2 2.1 Jericho Sims C Out Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dylan Windler SF Out Foot 1.7 0 0.3

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks average 9.1 more points per game (116) than the Cavaliers allow (106.9).

New York has a 39-23 record when putting up more than 106.9 points.

The Knicks have seen a downturn in scoring recently, racking up 115.5 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.5 points fewer than the 116 they've scored this year.

New York knocks down 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.4% from deep while its opponents hit 35.7% from long range.

The Knicks rank sixth in the NBA with 114.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 16th in the league defensively with 111.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Cavaliers Season Insights

The Cavaliers put up just 0.8 fewer points per game (112.3) than the Knicks give up to opponents (113.1).

When it scores more than 113.1 points, Cleveland is 33-12.

In their last 10 games, the Cavaliers are scoring 107 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than their season average (112.3).

Cleveland makes 11.6 three-pointers per game (19th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.3 on average.

The Cavaliers rank 10th in the NBA with 113.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and first defensively with 107.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -2.5 205

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.