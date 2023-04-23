As they prepare for Game 4 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31), the New York Knicks (47-35) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 23 at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks will seek another victory over the Cavaliers after a 99-79 win in their matchup on Friday. Jalen Brunson led the way with a team-leading 21 points in the victory for the Knicks, while Donovan Mitchell put up 22 points in the loss for the Cavaliers.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Quentin Grimes SG Questionable Shoulder 11.3 3.2 2.1 Jericho Sims C Out Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Dylan Windler: Out (Foot)

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks put up 116 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers allow.

When New York puts up more than 106.9 points, it is 39-23.

The Knicks have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 115.5 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.5 points fewer than the 116 they've scored this season.

New York makes 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while its opponents have made 13 on average.

The Knicks' 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank sixth in the NBA, and the 111.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 16th in the league.

