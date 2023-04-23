Madison Square Garden is where the New York Knicks (47-35) and Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) will match up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET. Julius Randle is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on ABC with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Sunday, April 23

Sunday, April 23 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Randle, Donovan Mitchell and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Knicks' Last Game

On Friday, the Knicks defeated the Cavaliers 99-79, led by Jalen Brunson with 21 points (plus six assists and four rebounds). Mitchell was the leading scorer for the losing side with 22 points, and he added five assists and seven boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 21 4 6 2 0 0 RJ Barrett 19 8 3 1 0 3 Josh Hart 13 6 1 2 0 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle is tops on his team in both points (25.1) and rebounds (10) per game, and also puts up 4.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Brunson leads the Knicks at 6.2 assists per contest, while also posting 3.5 rebounds and 24 points.

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 14.9 points, 3.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

RJ Barrett is averaging 19.6 points, 2.8 assists and 5 rebounds per game.

Josh Hart puts up 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 52.9% from the floor.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Immanuel Quickley 21.9 3.8 4.5 1.5 0.1 3.1 Quentin Grimes 16.1 4.1 3 1.1 0.2 3.3 Mitchell Robinson 6.1 9.3 1.2 1.1 2.7 0 Obi Toppin 15.4 2.8 2.4 1.1 0.4 2.4 Josh Hart 9.4 7.5 2.5 1.3 0.5 0.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.