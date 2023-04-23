The New York Knicks, Mitchell Robinson included, take the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last time out, a 99-79 win over the Cavaliers, Robinson put up seven points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Robinson, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Mitchell Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.4 6.3 Rebounds 8.5 9.4 10.5 Assists -- 0.9 1.2 PRA -- 17.7 18 PR -- 16.8 16.8



Mitchell Robinson Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Robinson has taken 4.7 shots per game this season and made 3.2 per game, which account for 3.8% and 5.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

Robinson's opponents, the Cavaliers, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 98.7 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 101 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Cavaliers are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, giving up 106.9 points per game.

On the boards, the Cavaliers have given up 41.2 rebounds per game, which puts them second in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, conceding 23 per contest.

Mitchell Robinson vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/21/2023 30 7 7 3 0 2 2 4/18/2023 21 2 5 0 0 4 0 4/15/2023 26 6 8 0 0 0 2 3/31/2023 22 10 14 1 0 2 2 12/4/2022 34 5 11 0 0 1 3 10/30/2022 21 4 7 2 0 0 1

