After going 1-for-2 in his most recent game, Oswald Peraza and the New York Yankees take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate (2022)

  • Peraza hit .306 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.
  • Peraza got a base hit in nine of 21 games last year (42.9%), with multiple hits in five of them (23.8%).
  • Logging a trip to the plate in 21 games last season, he hit only one round-tripper.
  • Peraza drove in a run in two games last season out of 21, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
  • In seven of 21 games last season he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
7 GP 9
.364 AVG .259
.440 OBP .375
.500 SLG .370
3 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 2
2/3 K/BB 7/3
0 SB 2
Home Away
10 GP 11
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff was 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranked 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to give up 180 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (20th in the league).
  • The Blue Jays are sending Gausman (1-2) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.65 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.65), 35th in WHIP (1.176), and 11th in K/9 (10.9).
