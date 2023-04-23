Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Blue Jays - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oswaldo Cabrera -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on April 23 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has three doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .238.
- Cabrera has gotten a hit in 10 of 18 games this season (55.6%), with more than one hit on four occasions (22.2%).
- He has homered in one game this year.
- In four games this season, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five games this season (27.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|5
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 29 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.65 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.65), 35th in WHIP (1.176), and 11th in K/9 (10.9).
