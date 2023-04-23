The New York Knicks, RJ Barrett included, will play at 1:00 PM on Sunday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Barrett, in his last game (April 21 win against the Cavaliers) put up 19 points and eight rebounds.

With prop bets available for Barrett, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 19.6 16.7 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 4.7 Assists 2.5 2.8 3.2 PRA 24.5 27.4 24.6 PR -- 24.6 21.4 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.3



RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Barrett has taken 16.1 shots per game this season and made 7.0 per game, which account for 16.1% and 14.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 11.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

Barrett's opponents, the Cavaliers, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 98.7 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 101 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

The Cavaliers concede 106.9 points per contest, best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Cavaliers have allowed 41.2 rebounds per game, which puts them second in the league.

Giving up 23 assists per game, the Cavaliers are the best team in the league.

Conceding 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

RJ Barrett vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/21/2023 31 19 8 3 3 0 1 4/18/2023 33 14 3 0 0 0 1 4/15/2023 31 7 4 6 1 0 4 3/31/2023 30 14 7 1 2 0 0 1/24/2023 33 16 4 1 3 1 1 12/4/2022 31 15 8 1 2 0 1 10/30/2022 33 15 5 2 3 0 0

