Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will hit the field on Sunday at Yankee Stadium against Kevin Gausman, who is expected to start for the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 29 home runs.

New York ranks 14th in the majors with a .403 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees have a team batting average of .229 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

New York has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 92 (4.4 per game).

The Yankees have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Yankees rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

New York has a 9.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fourth-best in baseball.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.11 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined 1.122 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (0-1) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 4/18/2023 Angels L 5-2 Home Clarke Schmidt José Suarez 4/19/2023 Angels W 3-2 Home Jhony Brito Griffin Canning 4/20/2023 Angels W 9-3 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Patrick Sandoval 4/21/2023 Blue Jays L 6-1 Home Domingo Germán Yusei Kikuchi 4/22/2023 Blue Jays W 3-2 Home Gerrit Cole Alek Manoah 4/23/2023 Blue Jays - Home Clarke Schmidt Kevin Gausman 4/24/2023 Twins - Away Jhony Brito Sonny Gray 4/25/2023 Twins - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Joe Ryan 4/26/2023 Twins - Away Domingo Germán Tyler Mahle 4/27/2023 Rangers - Away Gerrit Cole Andrew Heaney 4/28/2023 Rangers - Away Clarke Schmidt Jacob deGrom

