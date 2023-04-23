In the series rubber match on Sunday, April 23, Matt Chapman and the Toronto Blue Jays (12-9) match up with Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees (13-8). The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The Blue Jays are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog Yankees have +110 odds to upset. An 8.5-run over/under has been listed in this game.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman - TOR (1-2, 3.65 ERA) vs Clarke Schmidt - NYY (0-1, 8.79 ERA)

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have been favored 10 times and won six of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays went 2-2 across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total two times.

The Yankees were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.

The Yankees have played as an underdog of +110 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Yankees are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East +190 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.