Aaron Hicks returns to action for the New York Yankees against Sonny Gray and the Minnesota TwinsApril 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since April 24, when he went 0-for-2 against the Angels.

Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

TV Channel: BSN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Aaron Hicks At The Plate

Hicks has three walks while hitting .125.

Twice in 11 games this season, Hicks has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.

He has not hit a long ball in his 11 games this year.

Hicks has driven in a run in one game this year.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 3 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings