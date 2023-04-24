Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Aaron Judge (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge has two doubles, six home runs and 14 walks while hitting .244.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 106th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
- Judge has gotten a hit in 13 of 22 games this year (59.1%), including four multi-hit games (18.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 22.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 22), and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In eight games this season (36.4%), Judge has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (13.6%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 13 of 22 games (59.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|6
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.8 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.37).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (24 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray (2-0 with a .82 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering hits.
- The 33-year-old's .82 ERA ranks third, 1.182 WHIP ranks 38th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
