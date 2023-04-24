DJ LeMahieu -- batting .323 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on April 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Blue Jays.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .281 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.

LeMahieu has gotten at least one hit in 72.2% of his games this year (13 of 18), with multiple hits four times (22.2%).

He has gone deep in two of 18 games played this year, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

LeMahieu has driven in a run in seven games this year (38.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in nine games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 5 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

