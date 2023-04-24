DJ LeMahieu -- batting .323 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on April 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Blue Jays.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu is batting .281 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
  • LeMahieu has gotten at least one hit in 72.2% of his games this year (13 of 18), with multiple hits four times (22.2%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 18 games played this year, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
  • LeMahieu has driven in a run in seven games this year (38.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in nine games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 5
10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Twins have a 3.37 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (24 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gray gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .82 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering hits.
  • The 33-year-old's .82 ERA ranks third, 1.182 WHIP ranks 38th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
