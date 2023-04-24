Franchy Cordero Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Franchy Cordero (batting .103 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, a walk and four RBI), take on starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Franchy Cordero At The Plate
- Cordero is batting .186 with a double, four home runs and two walks.
- In seven of 14 games this season, Cordero has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (28.6%, and 8.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Cordero has had an RBI in five games this year (35.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (28.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in six games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (80.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (80.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.37).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (24 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Twins are sending Gray (2-0) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a .82 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was in relief on Sunday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while allowing hits.
- The 33-year-old's .82 ERA ranks third, 1.182 WHIP ranks 38th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
