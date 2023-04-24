The New York Yankees, including Franchy Cordero (batting .103 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, a walk and four RBI), take on starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Franchy Cordero At The Plate

Cordero is batting .186 with a double, four home runs and two walks.

In seven of 14 games this season, Cordero has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (28.6%, and 8.9% of his trips to the dish).

Cordero has had an RBI in five games this year (35.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (28.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in six games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (80.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (80.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (80.0%)

