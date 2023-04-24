The New York Yankees, including Franchy Cordero (batting .103 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, a walk and four RBI), take on starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Franchy Cordero Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Franchy Cordero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Franchy Cordero At The Plate

  • Cordero is batting .186 with a double, four home runs and two walks.
  • In seven of 14 games this season, Cordero has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (28.6%, and 8.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • Cordero has had an RBI in five games this year (35.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (28.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in six games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Franchy Cordero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 5
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (80.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (80.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (80.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.37).
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (24 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Twins are sending Gray (2-0) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a .82 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was in relief on Sunday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while allowing hits.
  • The 33-year-old's .82 ERA ranks third, 1.182 WHIP ranks 38th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.