The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.139 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres is batting .254 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 16 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 90th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 102nd in the league in slugging.

Torres has picked up a hit in 13 of 22 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

In 22 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In 18.2% of his games this season, Torres has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In eight games this year (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 6 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings