The New York Yankees, including Jose Trevino (batting .176 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

  • Trevino has two doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .205.
  • Trevino has picked up a hit in eight games this season (61.5%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 13 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season (30.8%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in four of 13 games so far this year.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 4
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
  • The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.37).
  • The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (24 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gray (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his fifth start of the season. He has a .82 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while allowing hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks third in ERA (.82), 38th in WHIP (1.182), and 13th in K/9 (10.6) among pitchers who qualify.
