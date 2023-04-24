The New York Yankees, including Jose Trevino (batting .176 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino has two doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .205.

Trevino has picked up a hit in eight games this season (61.5%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in one of 13 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season (30.8%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in four of 13 games so far this year.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 4 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings