Oswald Peraza Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees and Oswald Peraza, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza is batting .200 with three walks.
- Peraza has a base hit in three of six games played this year (50.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
- In six games played this year, he has not homered.
- Peraza has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in three of six games so far this year.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.37).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (24 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .82 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while giving up hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks third in ERA (.82), 38th in WHIP (1.182), and 13th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
