On Monday, Oswaldo Cabrera (coming off going 0-for-4) and the New York Yankees face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oswaldo Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .224 with three doubles, a home run and three walks.

In 52.6% of his 19 games this season, Cabrera has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 19 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Cabrera has driven in a run in four games this season (21.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five games this year (26.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 5 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings