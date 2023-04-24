Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the New York Rangers hosting the New Jersey Devils on Monday, April 24 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SN360, TVAS, MSG, and MSGSN. The Rangers hold a 2-1 lead in the series.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Rangers vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/22/2023 Rangers Devils 2-1 (F/OT) NJ 4/20/2023 Devils Rangers 5-1 NYR 4/18/2023 Devils Rangers 5-1 NYR 3/30/2023 Devils Rangers 2-1 NJ 1/7/2023 Devils Rangers 4-3 (F/OT) NJ

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers have given up 216 total goals (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest in league action.

The Rangers rank 12th in the league with 273 goals scored (3.3 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Rangers are 5-1-4 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Rangers have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 34 goals over that time.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Artemi Panarin 82 29 63 92 102 36 31.6% Mika Zibanejad 82 39 52 91 67 58 49.5% Adam Fox 82 12 59 71 74 88 - Vincent Trocheck 82 22 40 62 64 55 56.1% Patrick Kane 73 21 37 58 61 31 50%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils allow 2.7 goals per game (222 in total), the eighth-fewest in the NHL.

The Devils' 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Devils have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that time.

