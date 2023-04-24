The New York Rangers host the New Jersey Devils Monday in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SN360, TVAS, MSG, and MSGSN. The Rangers hold a 2-1 edge in the series. The Rangers have -165 odds on the moneyline against the Devils (+140).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a look at which club we think will come out on top in Monday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Rangers vs. Devils Predictions for Monday

Our projection model for this game calls for a final score of Rangers 4, Devils 2.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-165)

Rangers (-165) Computer Predicted Total: 6.1

6.1 Computer Predicted Spread: Rangers (-1.4)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers are 47-22-13 overall and 10-14-24 in overtime games.

New York has 33 points (11-9-11) in the 31 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the 12 games this season the Rangers registered just one goal, they went 2-8-2 (six points).

New York has taken 19 points from the 22 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (4-7-11 record).

The Rangers have scored at least three goals in 49 games (43-5-1, 87 points).

In the 33 games when New York has recorded a single power-play goal, it registered 49 points after finishing 23-7-3.

In the 47 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, New York is 28-15-4 (60 points).

The Rangers have been outshot by opponents in 37 games, going 21-6-10 to record 52 points.

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Devils AVG Devils Rank 12th 3.33 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 4th 2.63 Goals Allowed 2.71 8th 16th 31.5 Shots 34.4 4th 6th 29.3 Shots Allowed 28.2 5th 7th 24.1% Power Play % 21.9% 13th 13th 80.7% Penalty Kill % 82.6% 4th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Rangers vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, TVAS, MSG, and MSGSN

ESPN, SN360, TVAS, MSG, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.