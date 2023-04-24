On Monday the New Jersey Devils go on the road to play the New York Rangers in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SN360, TVAS, MSG, and MSGSN. The Rangers have a 2-1 lead in the series. The Rangers are the favorite, with -150 moneyline odds, in this matchup with the Devils, who have +130 moneyline odds.

Rangers vs. Devils Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, TVAS, MSG, and MSGSN

ESPN, SN360, TVAS, MSG, and MSGSN Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-150) Devils (+130) -

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have won 59.3% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (35-24).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, New York has a record of 26-16 (winning 61.9%).

The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this contest.

Rangers vs. Devils Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Devils Total (Rank) 273 (12th) Goals 289 (4th) 216 (4th) Goals Allowed 222 (8th) 59 (13th) Power Play Goals 49 (20th) 43 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Rangers Advanced Stats

In New York's past 10 contests, it hit the over twice.

In their past 10 games, the Rangers are putting up 0.6 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Rangers offense's 273 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.

The Rangers have given up the fourth-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 216 (2.6 per game).

The squad has the league's sixth-best goal differential at +57 this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.