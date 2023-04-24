Rangers vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
On Monday the New Jersey Devils go on the road to play the New York Rangers in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SN360, TVAS, MSG, and MSGSN. The Rangers have a 2-1 lead in the series. The Rangers are the favorite, with -150 moneyline odds, in this matchup with the Devils, who have +130 moneyline odds.
Rangers vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, TVAS, MSG, and MSGSN
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-150)
|Devils (+130)
|-
Rangers Betting Insights
- The Rangers have won 59.3% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (35-24).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, New York has a record of 26-16 (winning 61.9%).
- The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this contest.
Rangers vs. Devils Rankings
|Rangers Total (Rank)
|Devils Total (Rank)
|273 (12th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|216 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|222 (8th)
|59 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|49 (20th)
|43 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Rangers Advanced Stats
- In New York's past 10 contests, it hit the over twice.
- In their past 10 games, the Rangers are putting up 0.6 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Rangers offense's 273 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.
- The Rangers have given up the fourth-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 216 (2.6 per game).
- The squad has the league's sixth-best goal differential at +57 this season.
