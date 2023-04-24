Yankees vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 24
Monday's contest at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (12-10) taking on the New York Yankees (13-9) at 7:40 PM ET (on April 24). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-2 victory for the Twins, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Minnesota Twins will give the ball to Sonny Gray (2-0, .82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Jhony Brito (2-1, 5.40 ERA).
Yankees vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Yankees vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Twins 4, Yankees 3.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Yankees Performance Insights
- In their last 10 contests, the Yankees were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.
- When it comes to the total, New York and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Yankees' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.
- The Yankees have were defeated in both of the matchups they've played as underdogs this season.
- New York has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +135.
- The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- New York scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (93 total, 4.2 per game).
- The Yankees have the second-best ERA (3.06) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 19
|Angels
|W 3-2
|Jhony Brito vs Griffin Canning
|April 20
|Angels
|W 9-3
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Patrick Sandoval
|April 21
|Blue Jays
|L 6-1
|Domingo Germán vs Yusei Kikuchi
|April 22
|Blue Jays
|W 3-2
|Gerrit Cole vs Alek Manoah
|April 23
|Blue Jays
|L 5-1
|Clarke Schmidt vs Kevin Gausman
|April 24
|@ Twins
|-
|Jhony Brito vs Sonny Gray
|April 25
|@ Twins
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Joe Ryan
|April 26
|@ Twins
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Kenta Maeda
|April 27
|@ Rangers
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Andrew Heaney
|April 28
|@ Rangers
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Jacob deGrom
|April 29
|@ Rangers
|-
|Jhony Brito vs Nathan Eovaldi
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.