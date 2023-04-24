How to Watch the Yankees vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Carlos Correa and Anthony Volpe will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees meet at Target Field on Monday, at 7:40 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees' 30 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 58 extra-base hits, New York ranks 15th in MLB with a .399 slugging percentage this season.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of .227 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
- New York has scored 93 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).
- The Yankees rank 17th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.
- New York averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-most in the majors.
- New York has the second-best ERA (3.06) in the majors this season.
- The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.117 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees will hand the ball to Jhony Brito (2-1) for his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.
- In four starts this season, Brito has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 3.8 innings per appearance.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/19/2023
|Angels
|W 3-2
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Griffin Canning
|4/20/2023
|Angels
|W 9-3
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Patrick Sandoval
|4/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-1
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Yusei Kikuchi
|4/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 3-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Alek Manoah
|4/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-1
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Kevin Gausman
|4/24/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Sonny Gray
|4/25/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Joe Ryan
|4/26/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Kenta Maeda
|4/27/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Andrew Heaney
|4/28/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Jacob deGrom
|4/29/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Nathan Eovaldi
