Aaron Hicks Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Aaron Hicks and the New York Yankees take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Aaron Hicks At The Plate
- Hicks has three walks while batting .107.
- Twice in 12 games this year, Hicks has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this season.
- Hicks has driven in a run in one game this season.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.26).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (24 total, one per game).
- Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 3.24 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.24), second in WHIP (.760), and 19th in K/9 (10.4) among pitchers who qualify.
