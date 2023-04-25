Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Aaron Judge (hitting .171 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is hitting .244 with three doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 108th, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
- Judge has gotten a hit in 14 of 23 games this season (60.9%), with more than one hit on four occasions (17.4%).
- He has homered in 21.7% of his games this year, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Judge has driven in a run in eight games this year (34.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (13.0%).
- He has scored in 13 of 23 games (56.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|7
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Twins have a 3.26 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (24 total, one per game).
- Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 3.24 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Monday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks 31st, .760 WHIP ranks second, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 19th among qualifying pitchers this season.
