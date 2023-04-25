On Tuesday, Aaron Judge (hitting .171 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

  • Judge is hitting .244 with three doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 108th, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.
  • Judge has gotten a hit in 14 of 23 games this season (60.9%), with more than one hit on four occasions (17.4%).
  • He has homered in 21.7% of his games this year, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Judge has driven in a run in eight games this year (34.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (13.0%).
  • He has scored in 13 of 23 games (56.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 7
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The Twins have a 3.26 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (24 total, one per game).
  • Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 3.24 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Monday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks 31st, .760 WHIP ranks second, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 19th among qualifying pitchers this season.
