Anthony Rizzo, with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

  • Rizzo has 24 hits and an OBP of .394 to go with a slugging percentage of .538. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season.
  • He ranks 29th in batting average, 25th in on base percentage, and 25th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
  • Rizzo has had a hit in 18 of 22 games this year (81.8%), including multiple hits four times (18.2%).
  • In 18.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Rizzo has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (36.4%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (13.6%).
  • In 36.4% of his games this season (eight of 22), he has scored, and in three of those games (13.6%) he has scored more than once.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 7
14 (93.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.26).
  • The Twins rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (24 total, one per game).
  • Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 3.24 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.24), second in WHIP (.760), and 19th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers.
