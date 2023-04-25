The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (hitting .364 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI), take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Twins.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .299.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 35th and he is 36th in slugging.
  • LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • In 19 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • LeMahieu has driven in a run in seven games this season (36.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 47.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 15.8%.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 6
10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
  • The Twins have a 3.26 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (24 total, one per game).
  • The Twins are sending Ryan (4-0) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 3.24 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.24), second in WHIP (.760), and 19th in K/9 (10.4).
