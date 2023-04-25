DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (hitting .364 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI), take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Twins.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .299.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 35th and he is 36th in slugging.
- LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In 19 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- LeMahieu has driven in a run in seven games this season (36.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 47.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 15.8%.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|6
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.26 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (24 total, one per game).
- The Twins are sending Ryan (4-0) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 3.24 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.24), second in WHIP (.760), and 19th in K/9 (10.4).
