The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.171 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres is batting .257 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 17 walks.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 85th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is 105th in slugging.

Torres has gotten a hit in 14 of 23 games this season (60.9%), with at least two hits on four occasions (17.4%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 23 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Torres has driven in a run in four games this season (17.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (13.0%).

In nine games this year (39.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 7 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

