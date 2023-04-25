On Tuesday, Jose Trevino (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the New York Yankees face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

  • Trevino is hitting .208 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • Trevino has picked up a hit in nine games this season (64.3%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • In four games this year (28.6%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four games this year (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 5
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.26).
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender 24 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 3.24 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Monday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks 31st, .760 WHIP ranks second, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 19th among qualifying pitchers this season.
