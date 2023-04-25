On Tuesday, Oswald Peraza (coming off going 0-for-3) and the New York Yankees play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

  • Peraza is hitting .200 with three walks.
  • Peraza has gotten a hit in three of six games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his six games this season.
  • Peraza has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in three games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.26).
  • The Twins rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (24 total, one per game).
  • Ryan (4-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.24 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Monday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while allowing hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks 31st, .760 WHIP ranks second, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 19th.
