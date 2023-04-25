Oswaldo Cabrera -- .139 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has three doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .211.

Cabrera has picked up a hit in 10 of 20 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

In five games this season, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in five of 20 games so far this year.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 6 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

