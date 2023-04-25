Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Oswaldo Cabrera -- .139 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Twins.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has three doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .211.
- Cabrera has picked up a hit in 10 of 20 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- In five games this season, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in five of 20 games so far this year.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|6
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.26 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 24 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- The Twins are sending Ryan (4-0) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 3.24 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks 31st, .760 WHIP ranks second, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 19th among qualifying pitchers this season.
