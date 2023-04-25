Willie Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Willie Calhoun -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willie Calhoun? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Willie Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun has a double and two walks while hitting .136.
- Calhoun has gotten a hit in three of seven games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
- In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Calhoun has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored in one of seven games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.26).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 24 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- The Twins are sending Ryan (4-0) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 3.24 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks 31st, .760 WHIP ranks second, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 19th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.