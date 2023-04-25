Willie Calhoun -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

  • Calhoun has a double and two walks while hitting .136.
  • Calhoun has gotten a hit in three of seven games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Calhoun has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored in one of seven games.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.26).
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 24 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • The Twins are sending Ryan (4-0) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 3.24 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks 31st, .760 WHIP ranks second, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 19th.
