Willie Calhoun -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun has a double and two walks while hitting .136.

Calhoun has gotten a hit in three of seven games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.

In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Calhoun has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored in one of seven games.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

